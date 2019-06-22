|
|
Robert Pfund
Cape Charles - Robert Hippolit Pfund, 86, husband of the late Dolores A. Pfund and a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox, VA. A native of the Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late William A. Pfund and the late Marie McCauley Pfund. He worked in Corporate Real Estate for 50 years and was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.
He is survived by five children, Robert T. Pfund, James J. Pfund and his wife, Julie, William J. Pfund and his wife, Teresa, Mary E. Krafft and her husband, Chris, and Cathryn A. Doughty and her husband, David; and six grandchildren, Krystena Drayer and her husband, Zachary, Audrey Pfund, Jessica Pfund, Emily Pfund, Colin Krafft, and Trevor Krafft.
A funeral mass will be conducted Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Catholic Church with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Randy Custis Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 237, Nassawadox, VA 23413.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on June 22, 2019