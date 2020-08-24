Robert Seaton, "Bobby"
Parsonsburg - Robert Seaton, "Bobby", age 80, died Friday August 21, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born in Colliers WV, he was the son of the late Archie Carson Seaton and Florence Beatty Seaton he was survived by his wife of 63 years Pearl Seaton also surviving are his children Robert Allen Seaton and his wife Tammy of Fruitland and his daughter Sandra "Sandy" Lee Seaton and granddaughter Katie Nicole Seaton and great grandchildren, Orion Kingston Toth, Athena Toth and Amelia Toth. Mr. Seaton was a graduate of Wicomico high school class of 1957 he was a master carpenter and a master Mason, he was a life member of Powellville vol. fire company, a member of the Powellville Ruritan for 35 years and a member of the Powellville UMC. He is also survived by his brothers Jack Seaton (Gladys), Jerry Seaton, Ralph Seaton (Bonnie) And several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his brothers Donald, Gale and Charles Seaton.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pittsville cemetery and Terry Fort will officiate. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Powellville United Methodist church 35606 Mt. Hermon rd. Pittsville, MD 21850 arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com