Robert Thomas Sacks



Pocomoke City, MD - Robert Thomas Sacks, 83, died peacefully at his Pocomoke City home, on Friday, April 19, 2019, after a short illness. Born on July 11, 1935 in Newark, NJ, he was a son of the late Harold and Ursula Holler Sacks.



Following high school graduation he attended college for one year and also attended a technical school. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force as a load master. Bob worked for the Campbell Soup Company in Pocomoke City for 24 years as their lead maintenance foreman. He then worked for Midway in Pocomoke City in their parts department for 22 years.



Bob met the love of his life, Juanita Tull, and they were married on June 21, 1957, immediately following her high school graduation. After being raised Catholic and even considering the priesthood, Juanita changed everything, including involving him in the Pittsville United Methodist Church in Miona Virginia, where he served as the church treasurer and a lay leader. They devoted themselves to raising their three children, serving in the church and were always willing to help others.



He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 62 years, Juanita Tull Sacks; three children, Annette Sacks Aydelotte and her husband Brooks of Pocomoke City, Robert Sacks and his wife Sandra of New Church, VA and Ruth Sacks of Pocomoke City; nine grandchildren, Ryan Aydelotte (Lura), Tyler Aydelotte (Nikki), Hannah Brady (Caleb), Brittany Brunner (Danny), Ira Sacks (Stacey), Hunter Sacks (Ublester), Ethan Sacks, Matthew Reed and Selena Reed; three great grandchildren, Abel Strader, Nicholas Aydelotte and Kainan Brady; several nieces, nephews and multiple in-laws.



In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Sacks.



Family and friends will gather for a visitation at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Pittsville United Methodist Church, 4550 Holland Road, Miona, VA, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Pastors Maury Enright and Harriet Ennis will officiate. Interment will follow in Nelson Cemetery, Marva Road, New Church, VA.



If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pittsville U.M.C., 1003 Clarke Ave., Pocomoke City, MD 21851



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary