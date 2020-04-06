Resources
Robert W. Carter Obituary
Mardela Springs - Robert Walter Carter, 70, of Mardela Springs, died April 4, 2020 at his residence. Born February 7, 1950 in Baltimore, he was the son of Annie Ray Short of Mardela Springs.

He worked in the Salisbury area as a master barber until his retirement two years ago.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Deborah Lee Carter; four sons, Seth Ray Carter of Salisbury, Joseph James Raab of Eden, Jonathan Brian Yates of Salisbury and Christopher Michael Yates of Randallstown; three grandchildren; a sister, Juanita May of Mardela Springs; several nieces and nephews.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
