Robert W. Parks
Westover - Robert William Parks, 57, of here passed away at home on Monday, October 26, 2020.
Born in Crisfield, MD on September 5, 1963 he is the son of Eloise (Culbertson) Parks of Westover, MD and the late Garland E. Parks. Robert worked as a waterman.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy L. Parks of Westover, MD, two stepsons, William Luffman and David Luffman, both of Salisbury, MD, five grandchildren, Sisters Carolyn Long of Mt. Vernon, and Patricia Lowe of Princess Anne, MD and Brother Garland Parks of Marion, MD.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Fairmount Volunteer Fire Dept. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com