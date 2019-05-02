|
|
Robert Walter "Pete" DeShields
Marion Station - Robert Walter "Pete" DeShields, 72, of Marion Station, Maryland, formerly of Princess Anne, Maryland passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, April 26, 2019. Born September 29, 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania he was the son of the late Edward and Lettie Doane-DeShields.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Ellen "Maria" DeShields; two daughters, Starlett and Skylette Jackson; two grandsons, Nazir and Wayne Spence; a nephew who was like a son, Kevin Graham; a special niece, Michelle Hearn; six sisters, Juanita DeShields of Fruitland, MD, Rosalee Watkins of Baltimore, MD, Victoria McRae (Rev. Henry) of Providence, Rhode Island, Olivia Cottle, Verna Sprowall and Millicent Dennis, all of Philadelphia, PA; two brothers, Ronald Graham and Arthur Graham, both of Philadelphia PA; a special aunt, Dorothy Coles of Eden, MD and a host of other nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sisters; Georgia Henry, Laura DeShields, Malinda Watkins, Betty Ann Burgess, Violetta "Catherine" DeShields, Yvonne Watson, Deloris Harris, Marilyn Johnson, Nadine Capers and Martyz Graham and his brothers, Samuel DeShields and Marty Graham.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 Am Saturday, May 4, 2019 at The University of Maryland Eastern Shore Student Service Center Ballroom in Princess Anne. A public viewing will be held 2:00-6:00 PM Friday, May 3, 2019 at Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne.
To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 2, 2019