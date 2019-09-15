|
|
Robert Winfield Shuck
Salisbury - Robert Winfield Shuck, 65, of Salisbury, passed away on September 10, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. Born in Washington DC, he was the son of the late Joseph David Shuck, Sr. and Margaret C. DeMichele Troiano and step son of the late Robert Troiano.
Rob was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and the Tri State Corvette Club on Delmarva. Prior to his illness, he served as a Sales Manager in the auto industry in PA. His passions were boating, motorcycles, horses, and shooting, and he cherished his beloved dog, "Bandit".
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Regina Marie Colameco Shuck; a son, Michael Robert Shuck (Dana Mallory) of York, PA; 2 grandchildren, Haley Madison Shuck and Taylor Michelle Shuck; a brother, J. David Shuck, Jr. (Judy) of St. George, UT; 3 sisters, Donna Marie Robinson of Wallingford, PA; Peggy Ann Barley (Bob) of Salisbury, and Sandra Angello (George) of Eden; several beloved nieces and nephews as well as his lifelong best friend, Carl Mudrick of Waikiki, HI.
In addition to his parents, Rob was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Quinn (Paul) of Claymont, DE.
A Celebration of Rob's Life will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. In honor of Rob, please drive your Corvette to his Celebration.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 15, 2019