Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Robin Lynn White


Robin Lynn White Obituary
Robin Lynn White

Delmar - Robin Lynn White, 62, of Delmar, MD passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at PRMC with her loving family by her side. She was born on November 6, 1956 to the late Benjamin and Agusta Roebuck in South Amboy, NJ.

When she was young, she moved to Pocomoke City, MD with her family. She graduated from Pocomoke High School in 1974. She also attended Goldey Beacom College in Wilmington, DE where she graduated with her associate's degree. She went on to work for PRMC and many doctors' offices in town as a medical transcriptionist where she made many close friends.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 ½ years, Jeffrey White of Delmar; her daughter, Jennifer White and her boyfriend, Luis Dosal of Salisbury and a son, Kenny White and his girlfriend, Katelynn Pruitt of Salisbury. She is also survived by her sister, Leslie Berryhill, and her husband James of Pocomoke City; a step mother, Betty Roebuck of Crisfield and her three sons, Tommy, Nelson and Johnny as well as a sister in law, Lois Miller and her companion, Bruce Hunter of Salisbury and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She leaves behind great memories of the many trips with her husband and many life long memories of family get togethers and annual summer parties. She will be missed by everyone's life she touched as to know her was to love her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 2 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2019
