Horntown - Robin M. Townsend, 57, of Horntown, departed this life on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Nassawadox, Virginia, Robin was the daughter of the late Noah Harmon and Madge Taylor. She married her childhood sweetheart, Floyd "Ricky" Townsend on June 10, 1987. Robin worked in the poultry industry.

Funeral services were held at St. John's U.M. Church, Atlantic, with Pastor Emma Fisher officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Robin leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Floyd "Ricky" Townsend; five children, Lakeshia Townsend, Chacarra Townsend, Kurtis Blake, Chante' Townsend and Floyd Townsend, Jr.; nine grandchildren; five brothers, Mark Taylor, Leonard Taylor, John Taylor, George Taylor and Paul Brown; one sister, Alice Brown; two god-sisters, Ellen Bowser and Jennifer Corbin; two god-sons, David Fisher and Jakava Wallop; special friend, Roshell Brown and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, & nephews, family and friends.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019
