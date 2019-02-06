|
Rodney Lewis
New Castle - Rodney F. Lewis, 52, of New Castle, formerly of the Shore, departed this life on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Nassawadox, Virginia, Rodney was the son of the late Fred and Rosie Lewis. He was affectionately known by family and friends as "Freddie". Rodney's last employment was at Morgan Stanley Financial Company in Wilmington, Delaware until his dismiss.
A funeral service was held at Macedonia A.M.E. Church, Accomac, on Saturday, February 2, 2019
Freddy leaves very fond memories in the hearts of his brothers, George Lewis and Roger Young; sister, Ethel Lewis Font, two aunts, four nieces; three nephews; three special cousins; and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2019