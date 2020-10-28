Roena Jones Hardy
Salisbury - Roena Jones Hardy, age 86, went home to her Lord on October 23, 2020 after a brief illness. She was raised in Waitsfield, VT. Roena attended the University of Vermont where she received her BS degree in Home Economics.
She is survived by her loving husband, of 66 years, Richard Hardy and two children Steve Hardy and his wife of Pittsburg, PA and Hazel Beauchamp of Salisbury, MD. She was a proud grandmother of Stephen Hardy and Savannah Beauchamp. She is also survived by her sisters Lois Jones of CA, Ann Ingalls and her husband of Canada and several nieces and nephews.
Roena is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Harriet Jones of VT and her brother Myron Jones of CO.
Roena and Richard spent the winters in Sebring, FL where she was a Ruritan member. They were active members of the Church of the Brethren. In the summer, they attended Asbury United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon, MD and in later years attended Fruitland Christian Church. Roena enjoyed camping with the Delmarva Campers Club as well as participating in the Somerset and Wicomico County Farm and Home Fairs. She shared her love of baking, knitting, quilting and sewing with many friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held on November 7, 2020 with a visitation from 12 pm to 1 pm and the service officiated by Shawn Short starting at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Fruitland Christian Church, 605 St. Lukes Rd., Fruitland, MD 21826.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.