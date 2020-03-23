Resources
Roger Dale Hoffman

Roger Dale Hoffman Obituary
Roger Dale Hoffman

Princess Anne - Roger Dale Hoffman, 76, of Princess Anne, MD., went home to his Lord and Savior on March 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Rosalie Hoffman, sister Faye Pianka, brother William Hoffman and niece Karen Hoffman.

Roger was retired from the Maryland State Department of Corrections at ECI where he was a Correctional Officer for 15 years. For many years prior, he was self-employed as a Commercial Waterman and as a tugboat Captain for C.J. Langenfelder & Sons. After his retirement he worked as a licensed Security Guard for Pinkerton Security in Melbourne, FL as well as U.S. Securities in Salisbury, MD.

Roger was a member of First Baptist Church Princess Anne where is served as Greeter and Mower.

Roger served two tours in the United States Army in Viet Nam, Korea and Germany where he served as both a helicopter mechanic and a K-9 Trainer.

Roger is survived by his wife of 20 years, Christine Hoffman; daughters Shannon Nixon (Dave), Kimberly Hoffman and son Wendell Hoffman; brother Allen Hoffman (Faye), sister Beverly Walters; grandchildren Justin, Christopher, Georgie, Alexis, S.G, Anthony and Tamia and several nieces and nephews.

Roger was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend to many.

A private Memorial Service for immediate family only was held on March 21, 2020 due to the restrictions on gatherings in light of the current pandemic. A Celebration of Life for Roger will be held at a later date for friends and family. He donated his body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland for research.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
