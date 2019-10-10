Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Eugene Gross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Eugene Gross Obituary
Roger Eugene Gross

Salisbury - Roger Eugene Gross, 81, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. Born in Russell County, Virginia he was the son of the late Ishaval and Leona Gross.

Roger served in the United States Army and was a self-employed Diesel Mechanic. He loved hunting, fishing, and blue grass music.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances E. Gross; three children, Roger J. "RJ" Gross and his wife Beth, Alice Faye Unkerfer and her husband Kenneth, and Tina Gross; ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren; four brothers, Cecil Gross and his wife Pat, Daniel Gross, Ralph Gross and his wife Barbara, and Tommy Miller and his wife Mavis; two sisters, Nancy Munn and Donna Lewis and her husband Timmy; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Freddy Gross and a brother-in-law Skipper Munn.

A funeral service will be held Monday at 11am at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Rev. Trent Molner will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Roger to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now