Roger Eugene Gross
Salisbury - Roger Eugene Gross, 81, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. Born in Russell County, Virginia he was the son of the late Ishaval and Leona Gross.
Roger served in the United States Army and was a self-employed Diesel Mechanic. He loved hunting, fishing, and blue grass music.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances E. Gross; three children, Roger J. "RJ" Gross and his wife Beth, Alice Faye Unkerfer and her husband Kenneth, and Tina Gross; ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren; four brothers, Cecil Gross and his wife Pat, Daniel Gross, Ralph Gross and his wife Barbara, and Tommy Miller and his wife Mavis; two sisters, Nancy Munn and Donna Lewis and her husband Timmy; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Freddy Gross and a brother-in-law Skipper Munn.
A funeral service will be held Monday at 11am at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Rev. Trent Molner will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Roger to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019