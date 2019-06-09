Services
Roger Lee Gross Obituary
Roger Lee Gross

Eden - Roger Lee Gross, 74, of Eden passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. Born in Richlands, VA he was the son of Hazel Gross and the late Robert Gross.

Roger worked as a supervisor for Perdue for 21 years. He loved to go hunting and fishing.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy K. Gross; three children, Charlie A. "Tony" Shepard, Jr., Robert J. Gross, and Crystal D. Gross; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Justin, Samantha, Brent, Sean, Logan, Kyra; two sisters, Barbara McRobie (Tip) and Brenda Thomas; brother, Robert Gross, Jr. (Bonnie); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Pat Sorrow and Debbie Holt.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11am at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Ron McLoud will officiate. Interment will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times on June 9, 2019
