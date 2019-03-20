Services
Hinman Funeral Home
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Eden - Roger Lee Wirt, 61, passed away on March 7, 2019 at his home.

Born February 19, 1958 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Luea W. and Rachael McDaniel Wirt.

Roger was a truck driver for Perdue. He was a member of the Sheriff's Association and liked to fish.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clifton W. Wirt, Sr. in 2003.

He is survived by his brother, Jeffrey Wirt of Salisbury and sister in law Linda Wirt of Fairmount, nephew Clifton W. Wirt, Jr. and his wife Shannon of Mardela.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A., 11673 Somerset Ave., Princess Anne, Md. where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Nolan Ford will officiate.

To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfu neralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019
