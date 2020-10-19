Roger M. Abbott
Princess Anne - Roger M. Abbott, 90, of Princess Anne, passed away On October 17, 2020 at Alice B. Tawes Nursing Home in Crisfield, MD.
Born October 23, 1929 in Deal Island, MD, he was the son of the late Maurice and Karen Abbott. At a young age, Roger always dreamt of becoming an entrepreneur. He sold firewood and whatever else he could to make money. After graduating Deal Island High School, he worked at Cohn and Bock Lumber and Feed Mill in Princess Anne. In 1973, Roger and his wife Emily purchased R & E Used Cars and operated their business until they retired in 1989. He was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church in Princess Anne. He was also one of the few remaining Charter Members of the Deal Island Fire Company. He was also an avid hunter and loved spending his time rabbit hunting and "running" his beloved beagles with his hunting buddies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only son, Ray, who meant everything to him. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Emily, his brothers Leslie, Oscar, sisters Naomi, Doris and Lucile. He was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Debra Abbott Cooper.
Roger is survived by his granddaughters Michelle Abbott, Karen Briddell (Jimmy), Kimberly Widdowson (Todd), great grandsons Jimmy Briddell and Logan Widdowson, his sisters Betty France and Carolyn Wheatley, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne on Thursday, October 22 at 1:00 P.M. with a visitation for family and friends beginning at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne. Mrs. Bonnie Stone will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Roger's memory be made to Antioch Church, P.O. Box 297, Princess Anne, MD 21853 To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com