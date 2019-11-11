|
|
Roland Dale Lynch
Gumboro - Mr. Roland Dale Lynch of Gumboro, DE passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was 71 years old. Mr. Lynch was born in Salisbury, MD to the late Paul and Beatrice Collins Lynch. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by two brothers Paul and Bill Lynch as well as two sisters Tootsie Dorman and Lou White. Roland retired from Mountaire Farms after many years of service. He enjoyed cutting grass, listening, singing and playing music on his guitar. Roland also loved people and was quick to crack a joke and make people laugh. He also loved helping people and will continue to do so through the Living Legacy - Gift of Life Organization. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary Alice Lynch of Gumboro, DE; three sons, Greg Lynch (Del) of Seaford, DE; Jeff Lynch (Traci) of Dagsboro, DE and Kevin Lynch of Georgetown, DE: two step sons, John Abbott (Nikki) of Millsboro, DE and Erik Evans (J.D.) of Washington, DC; a brother, Alton Lynch (Bo) of Gumboro, DE and a sister, Patsy Shockley of Salisbury. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren; Shauna, Greg Jr., Roland T., Marian, Gavin, Cadence, Maddie, Andrew, Jace, Ashleigh and Jay, along with 1 great-granddaughter Alexia. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966 where friends may call from 1 PM to 2 PM for visitation. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, PO Box 627, Williamsburg, VA 23187-1776. Electronic condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019