Roland H. Wingate


1940 - 2020
Roland H. Wingate Obituary
Roland H. Wingate

Laurel - Roland H. Wingate, age 80, of Laurel, passed away on March 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Laurel, he is the son of the late Henry Clifford Wingate and Sallie Pauline Hastings Marvel.

Roland was retired from the E. I. DuPont Company as a mechanic. He was a member of the American Legion Post #19 in Laurel, loved to fish and hunt, and was a big New York Giant's football fan.

He is survived by his son's; Cliff Wingate and Kyle Wingate; granddaughter, Kailyn Wingate, and great granddaughter, Deklyn Bernhard.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Wingate, his son Wade Wingate; and his brothers, Bob Wingate, and Pete Wingate.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Contributions may be made in Mr. Roland Wingate's memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home, www.hsdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
