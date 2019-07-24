Services
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 875-3637
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Laurel, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland Hill


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland Hill Obituary
Roland Hill

Laurel - Roland Joshua Hill, age 89, of Laurel, Delaware passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 peacefully at his home. Born on February 23, 1930 in Laurel, he was the son of the late Cecil J. and Frona (Hastings) Hill. At the age of 16, Roland began farming the family farm and continued until he became to ill. He was an accomplished craftsman, building his own Chris-Craft in his dad's barn in the late 50's, which he got to enjoy every Sunday by taking his family out boating. Roland was always up for new adventures, he took pilot lessons in his 30's and learned to ski at the age of 50. He took every chance he got to head to the mountains, He loved to travel and was an avid hunter and excellent marksman. NASCAR was one of his passions and he attended many races. One of his greatest joys was teasing those he loved the most. Roland is survived by his companion of 23 years, Nancy Lowe; his children Carol Oldach (Hugh), David Morgan (Janet), Debbie Taylor (Kenny Mann), Susan Steen (Eddie), and step-daughter, Barbara Hudson (Benny); fourteen grandchildren, twenty seven great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Mary "Fuss" Gordy Hill; sons, Gary and Robert Hill; two grandsons, Darryl Hill and Scott Morgan; and one great granddaughter, Savannah Lemon. The family would like to extend their gratitude towards Caring Hearts Home Care, Ms. Barbara Carter, Delaware Hospice and Deer's Head Hospital Center, Kidney Dialysis Unit for the loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Roland's memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, Delaware 19963.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Laurel, Delaware. Pastor Johnny Rogers will officiate. The family requests casual attire.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel.
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now