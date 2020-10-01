Ronald Briddell



SALISBURY - Ronald E Briddell, 60 of Salisbury, departed this life Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Ronald was born June 5, 1960, the son of Elizabeth Briddell and the late Raymond Wilson.



Ronald attended school in Wicomico County and graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1980. He worked many years for Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Ronald was a very quiet-natured individual but loved by many.



In addition to his mother, Elizabeth, Ronald leaves to cherish fond memories a stepmother, Joyce Wilson of Salisbury; one brother, Stephen Briddell of Salisbury; 2 sisters: Terry Briddell and Nina Wilson both of Salisbury; 3 nieces: Sierra, Tamara, and Jada Briddell all of Salisbury; and one great niece Bry-Leigh Chambers of Salisbury.



In addition to his father, Ronald is preceded in death by a sister Stephanie Briddell, and a great niece Aubree Briddell.



No formal services scheduled at this time.









