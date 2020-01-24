|
Ronald Brittingham
SALISBURY - Ronald Joseph Brittingham, 80, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on August 17, 1939, in Pittsville, he was the son of Orren J. (OJ) and Kathryn (Kitty) Brittingham.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Susan Benton and her husband, Willie of Salisbury; granddaughter Brittany Benton Vidmar and her husband, Joe of Baltimore; brother, Dennis Brittingham and his wife Lou, of Myrtle Beach; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane andgranddaughter, Lauren Benton.
After graduating from Pittsville High School, Ron joined the Air Force where he served as a Crypto Operator in Bremerhaven, Germany. Upon his return home, Ron worked for Truckers and Savings Bank in Pittsville and Salisbury and also managed the Cherokee Lanes Bowling Alley. Ron then made selling life insurance his career.He started with Peoples Life and later served as a Regional Vice President and Director of Sales for Monumental Life in Baltimore. His position offered him the opportunity to travel extensively throughout the worldwith Mary Jane. While employed, he received numerous sales and managerial awards. After retiring from the insurance business, Ron followed in his father's footsteps and he and Mary Jane started Ron Brittingham Auctioneers that operated for over twenty years. Ron was always willing to help his community. He served as President of the Delmarva Chicken Festival, President of the Snow Hill Lion's Club, V.P. Snow Hill Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors for Furnace Town, Emcee of the Snow Hill Christmas Parade,Original Co-Chair Snow Hill Holiday Dinner Tour, Executive Board Member Area Boy Scout Council, and also conducted numerous charity auctions throughout Maryland. He was an active member of the National Auctioneers Association, Maryland Farm Bureau, the Salisbury Moose, the Snow Hill American Legion and other civic organizations.
A funeral service will be held Monday January 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. There will be a viewing from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. The Reverend Bobby Miller will officiate. Interment will be held at Parsons Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Department at PO Box 83 Snow Hill, MD 21863 or to Coastal Hospice at the Lake.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020