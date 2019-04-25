|
|
Ronald E. Jones
Millsboro, DE - Ronald E. Jones, 71, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from the Delaware Hospice Center.
Born in Selbyville, he was the son of the late Ralph and Hannah Jones.
Ronnie was a hard-working man that loved his family, driving his concrete truck, Nascar, fishing, old Westerns, good ole country music and traveling.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Hazel; a brother, Ralph Jones (Wilma Lee); daughters, Michelle Bennett (Ward) and Charity Moreno (Dan); grandchildren, Dustin (Micale), Lauren (Chris), Michael, Jeffrey and Martina; great-grandchildren, Alysa, Jordan and Raegan.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Edward Jones, Charlie Jones and Tom Jones; sisters, Freda Littleton and Nina Littleton.
Arrangements are in the care of Daniels and Hutchinson Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent for the family to Michelle at [email protected]
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2019