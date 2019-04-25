Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald E. Jones Obituary
Ronald E. Jones

Millsboro, DE - Ronald E. Jones, 71, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from the Delaware Hospice Center.

Born in Selbyville, he was the son of the late Ralph and Hannah Jones.

Ronnie was a hard-working man that loved his family, driving his concrete truck, Nascar, fishing, old Westerns, good ole country music and traveling.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Hazel; a brother, Ralph Jones (Wilma Lee); daughters, Michelle Bennett (Ward) and Charity Moreno (Dan); grandchildren, Dustin (Micale), Lauren (Chris), Michael, Jeffrey and Martina; great-grandchildren, Alysa, Jordan and Raegan.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Edward Jones, Charlie Jones and Tom Jones; sisters, Freda Littleton and Nina Littleton.

Arrangements are in the care of Daniels and Hutchinson Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent for the family to Michelle at [email protected]
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.