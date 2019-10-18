|
Ronald E. Trader
Snow Hill - Ronald Earl Trader passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 16, 2019 at PRMC. He was born at home in Snow Hill Maryland on December 11, 1946. He was the son of the late Joseph Earl Trader and Doris Donaway Trader. He is survived by his mother Doris Trader, brothers Gary Trader and his wife Brenda, and Michael Trader and his wife Sharon, as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Ron graduated from Snow Hill High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a survivor of the USS Liberty. He was also stationed in Vietnam and worked at NSA for many years before his retirement.
Ron enjoyed NASCAR and was an avid photographer. His greatest joy was meeting with fellow survivors of the USS Liberty. As Uncle Ron, he was known for giving Teddy Bears to all of the new children.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Powellville Cemetery on Tuesday Oct 22, 2019 at 2:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to usslibertyveterans.org or if you prefer donations may be mailed to USS Liberty Veterans Assoc., PO Box 680275, Marietta GA., 30068. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019