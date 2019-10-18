Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
For more information about
Ronald Trader
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Powellville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Trader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Trader


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald E. Trader Obituary
Ronald E. Trader

Snow Hill - Ronald Earl Trader passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 16, 2019 at PRMC. He was born at home in Snow Hill Maryland on December 11, 1946. He was the son of the late Joseph Earl Trader and Doris Donaway Trader. He is survived by his mother Doris Trader, brothers Gary Trader and his wife Brenda, and Michael Trader and his wife Sharon, as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Ron graduated from Snow Hill High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a survivor of the USS Liberty. He was also stationed in Vietnam and worked at NSA for many years before his retirement.

Ron enjoyed NASCAR and was an avid photographer. His greatest joy was meeting with fellow survivors of the USS Liberty. As Uncle Ron, he was known for giving Teddy Bears to all of the new children.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Powellville Cemetery on Tuesday Oct 22, 2019 at 2:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to usslibertyveterans.org or if you prefer donations may be mailed to USS Liberty Veterans Assoc., PO Box 680275, Marietta GA., 30068. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
Download Now