Ronald Eric Rada Senior
Ronald Eric Rada Senior, age 60, passed on November 6th, 2019.
He is survived by his 4 children, Ronald Eric Rada, Jr., Tyler Mathew Rada, Trisha Marie Rada, and Tessa Dawn Rada. He was a beloved father and grandfather to three.
"Double R" was a long-time member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club. He was a skilled carpenter, a loving father and a respected member of the community to which he was irreplaceable. Those that knew him would describe him as loyal, intelligent, reliable and charming.
The life, loyalty and love Ronnie brought to this world will be celebrated November 30th at the Powellville , 35481 Mt. Hermon Rd., Pittsville, MD from 11am-3pm. There will be a ride to Trader Lee's at 3:15 to commemorate his memory. Should friends desire, contributions will be accepted at the services.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019