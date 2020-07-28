1/1
Ronald G. Leonard Sr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald G. Leonard Sr.

Selbyville - Ronald G. Leonard, Sr., age 85, of Selbyville passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at home. He was born in Mt. Holly, NJ and was the son of the late Harry and Hazel (Oldknow) Leonard.

He was a retired veteran from the US Army and he loved the Lord our God. He was a member of Wilson United Methodist Church in Bishopville.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judith A. Leonard; his children, Wendy Adkins and husband Bob, Ronald G. Leonard Jr. and wife Pam, Douglass B. Leonard, and Melinda L. McCall and husband Kenneth; children of his heart, Jay Sherridan and wife Jennifer, Jennifer Bryson and husband Kevin, Ian Bollinger and wife Alaine and Jennifer Bollinger; 21 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and sisters, his daughter-in-law, Leighann and granddaughter Anna Leonard.

A family celebration of his life will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Wilson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 375, Bishopville, MD 21813.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved