Ronald G. Leonard Sr.
Selbyville - Ronald G. Leonard, Sr., age 85, of Selbyville passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at home. He was born in Mt. Holly, NJ and was the son of the late Harry and Hazel (Oldknow) Leonard.
He was a retired veteran from the US Army and he loved the Lord our God. He was a member of Wilson United Methodist Church in Bishopville.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judith A. Leonard; his children, Wendy Adkins and husband Bob, Ronald G. Leonard Jr. and wife Pam, Douglass B. Leonard, and Melinda L. McCall and husband Kenneth; children of his heart, Jay Sherridan and wife Jennifer, Jennifer Bryson and husband Kevin, Ian Bollinger and wife Alaine and Jennifer Bollinger; 21 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and sisters, his daughter-in-law, Leighann and granddaughter Anna Leonard.
A family celebration of his life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Wilson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 375, Bishopville, MD 21813.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com