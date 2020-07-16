Ronald G. Rhodes
Laurel - Ronald G. Rhodes- "Tuffy" and "Pop"- 75, of Laurel, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 10, 1945 in Delmar, a son of the late Wilson "Bud" Rhodes and Kathryn Dickerson Rhodes.
Ron graduated from Delmar High School with the class of 1964 before serving his country as a medic in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967. He retired in 2001 after 37 years of service as a maintenance engineer in the power house at DuPont in Seaford. He also worked many years farming and considered it more a love and a hobby than work. He also loved antique cars, traveling to car shows and antiquing. He was happiest when home on the farm or fishing and crabbing with his grandsons.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Beverly Austin Rhodes; children, Dawn Greenwalt (Preston), Dale Rhodes (Wendy), Andrew Rhodes (Amy) and Nicki Melvin; grandchildren, Dan Dale II, Amanda Uibel, Trey Greenwalt, Dale Austin Rhodes, Jr., Aaron Rhodes, Nathan Rhodes, Madison Rhodes, Ally Melvin (fiancée, Nick Albert) and Kate Melvin; a brother, Jack Rhodes; a sister, Carrie Mae Whaley (Burt); sisters-in-law, Catherine Rhodes and Shirley Rhodes; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Robert and Marshall Rhodes.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Due to COVID restrictions please observe social distancing and masks will be required.
. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.