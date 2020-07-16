1/1
Ronald G. Rhodes
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald G. Rhodes

Laurel - Ronald G. Rhodes- "Tuffy" and "Pop"- 75, of Laurel, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 10, 1945 in Delmar, a son of the late Wilson "Bud" Rhodes and Kathryn Dickerson Rhodes.

Ron graduated from Delmar High School with the class of 1964 before serving his country as a medic in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967. He retired in 2001 after 37 years of service as a maintenance engineer in the power house at DuPont in Seaford. He also worked many years farming and considered it more a love and a hobby than work. He also loved antique cars, traveling to car shows and antiquing. He was happiest when home on the farm or fishing and crabbing with his grandsons.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Beverly Austin Rhodes; children, Dawn Greenwalt (Preston), Dale Rhodes (Wendy), Andrew Rhodes (Amy) and Nicki Melvin; grandchildren, Dan Dale II, Amanda Uibel, Trey Greenwalt, Dale Austin Rhodes, Jr., Aaron Rhodes, Nathan Rhodes, Madison Rhodes, Ally Melvin (fiancée, Nick Albert) and Kate Melvin; a brother, Jack Rhodes; a sister, Carrie Mae Whaley (Burt); sisters-in-law, Catherine Rhodes and Shirley Rhodes; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Robert and Marshall Rhodes.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Due to COVID restrictions please observe social distancing and masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Short Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved