SALISBURY - Ronald "Ronnie" James Johnson age 71, from Salisbury, MD, went home to be with the Lord, very early in the morning September 23, 2020 at TidalHealth in Salisbury.



Ronnie was born in Somerset County, MD January 16, 1949. He was the son of Olivia Doane of Princess Anne, MD and Matthew Wharton of Hebron, MD. Ronnie was raised by Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Johnson, who later adopted him. He was educated in the public school system of Somerset County, and received his high school diploma from Job Corp.



Ronnie was a faithful member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Oaksville, MD serving as a Trustee, the Oaksville Cemetery Committee, St. Mark Adult Choir, the Milbourne Family Choir. He also served with the Oaksville Community Ball Park restoration committee. Ronnie was well known for visiting the sick and shut in at nursing homes and hospitals. Being an avid driver, Ronnie was the family long distance driver carrying us all along the East Coast to appointments and just for the fun of it. Most recently however his love of driving and "talking", landed him in a positon to do both, working for Pohanka Mercedes as the very best Valet, driving the nicest of cars, to be serviced and returned to their owners.



Left to cherish his never ending spirit and smile are siblings: Garthenia "Cookie" Hamm, Ethel J. (James) Nutter of Hebron, Jerome (Althea) Morris of Lincoln DE, Sheila (Quintin) Kilgoe, Salisbury, Tina (Eddie) Lockhart of San Antonia, TX. Precious memories are also held by his foster siblings Rev. Dr. Amaziah (Verbena) Harper, Fort Washington, MD, George Corbin, and Tibola Jones. He is lovingly remembered as "Daddy" to three wonderful daughters, Mrs. Michelle (Darrell) Mason, Waldorf MD, Linda Mitchell, Easton, MD and Edwina Mitchell, Hebron, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, co-workers, and friends.









