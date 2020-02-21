Services
Princess Anne - Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Ronald Keith Spencer, 85, of Princess Anne, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Ronnie was born in Haydenville, OH on October 4, 1934, to the late Everett and Mabel Spencer.

He graduated high school in Union Furnace, Ohio. After graduation he entered the U.S. Army. After being discharged he worked at Johns Hopkins Applies Physics Laboratory in Howard County, MD for eight years. From there he began his own business, S & S Enterprise in Laurel and later Spenco Construction, Inc. a water and sewer contractor for WSSC in Montgomery and Prince Georges counties. He raised his family in Laurel, MD before moving to the Eastern Shore settling in Princess Anne, MD.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce, of 59 years; sons Glenn Keith of Glen Burnie and John Everett of Princess Anne. His daughter, Robin Jo Powell of Elkridge preceded him in death. Five grandchildren, Mandy Sinclair Townsend, Stefan Bryce Spencer, Van Everett Spencer Olivia Claire Spencer, and Phoebe Lynn Spencer of Marion Station. Also, great grandchildren, Clarke and Ahtz and his best buddy Shadow. In addition, he is survived by three sisters, Donna Huston of Lancaster, OH, Sharon Erler and Judith Elaine Spencer of Charlotte, NC. He was preceded in death also, by a sister, Marilyn and two brothers, De Forrest and Lawrence.

He was loved by his friends and family because of his great sense of humor, his love of the Bible, and love of animals. He brought home many wounded animals and nursed them back to health. He never met a stranger. He will be missed by all.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2 pm at the Fruitland Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses with Leon Jones officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
