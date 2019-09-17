|
|
Ronald "Ronny" Thurman Fisher
Nanticoke - Ronald "Ronny" Thurman Fisher, 80, of Nanticoke, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on July 1, 1939 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Wilson Woodrow and Anna May Lilliston Fisher.
Ronny graduated from Wicomico Sr. High School, Class of 1957. Following his graduation, he served in the National Guard. At a young age, he worked in the family service station business, where he learned to repair anything he put his hands on. He was a lifelong farmer, who never met a stranger and enjoyed fellowship and conversation with others. During his many years of farming, he also was employed with the Wicomico Co. Board of Education as a school bus driver for 12 years. Ronny was always willing to help anyone in need with his time and equipment. He also enjoyed traveling with his family, going to the slots, and eating crabs and oysters.
Ronny is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia L. Fisher; a son, Ronald T. Fisher, Jr. and his wife Patricia Huber of Charlottesville, VA; a daughter, Susan L. Crouse and her husband James of Quantico, MD; two granddaughters, Lauren E. Hindman and her husband Ben and Natalie Ann Crouse; three great granddaughters Marley Grace Hindman, Rowen Elizabeth Hindman, and Sunny Louise Crouse; a sister in law Patricia Fisher; a brother in law Scott Jenkins and his wife Sandra, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to personally thank numerous friends, who have been there for Ronny and his family throughout the years and especially over the last several years. While these friends are too numerous to mention, special thanks go out to Myra Spencer, who cared for Ronny's health even more then her own; Jim Wade, and his wife Kim and their son Joe, who took care of the farm when Ronny could no longer; and Wynn Bowman, who gave his time over the last three years to help Ronny in the fields. The rest of you know who you are; we can't thank you enough for the crabs, oysters, visits, phone calls, and the time graciously spent with our family.
In addition to his parents, Ronny is preceded in death by a brother, Wilson "Sonny" Woodrow Fisher, Jr.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2 pm at Nanticoke United Methodist Church. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Turner Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westside Volunteer Fire Department, 21045 Nanticoke Rd., Bivalve, MD 21814.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019