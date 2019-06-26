Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
Nelsonia - Ronnie Finney, 68, of Nelsonia, departed this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Modest Town, Ronnie was the son of the late Dorsey and Viola Finney and Herbert Finney. He met and married Terry Hightower Finney and they shared forty-nine years of marital bliss. After his honorable discharge from the United States Army, he entered the workforce and was employed in various industries throughout his life.

Funeral services were held at Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co, Accomac, Virginia, on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Ronnie leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Terry H. Finney; two sons, Ronnie T. Finney and Jonathan Finney; one daughter, Tanya Dana; two grandchildren; four siblings, Tyrone Bloxom, Donnie Bloxom, Diana McBride, and Burno Dennis; sister-in-law, Regina Bagwell; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on June 26, 2019
