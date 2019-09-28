|
|
Ronnie James Greenley
Atlantic - Mr. Ronnie James Greenley, 88, husband of Betty Ruth Greenley and a resident of Atlantic, VA, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.
Born November 13, 1930, in St. Francis, KS, he was the son of the late James Greenley and Lucille Greenley Atkins. Ronnie served his country in the U.S. Navy, retiring as Chief Aviation Jet Mechanic, following a 20-year career of service.
Ronnie was a member of Atlantic Baptist Church, where he had served as a Deacon, and was involved in many aspects of Church life. He was a long-time member of the former Atlantic District Ruritan Club, in which he served several terms as president. He worked with the Accomack County Community Services Board and was an Associate Member of the Atlantic Volunteer Fire Company.
In addition to his wife, survivors include sons Kevin Greenley (Sandra) and Mark Greenley (Nadine); granddaughter Jessica G. Waterfield (David); grandsons Tyler Greenley and Troy Greenley; half-brother Kerry Atkins; sister-in-law Ellen Gay Fisher; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two half-brothers and one half-sister.
Funeral services conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverends Richard Inman and Maury Enright officiating. Interment with military honors followed in the John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Temperanceville.
Memorial donations may be made to Atlantic Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 207, Atlantic, VA 23303, or to Atlantic Baptist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Audrey Furness, 33190 Taylor Farm Road, Temperanceville, VA 23442.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 28, 2019