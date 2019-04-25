Services
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Calvary United Methodist Church
205 N. Division Street
Fruitland, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Calvary United Methodist Church
205 N. Division Street
Fruitland, MD
Rosalee Johnson Obituary
Rosalee Johnson

Fruitland - Rosalee D Brooks Johnson (Little bits) was born on Tuesday, February 15, 1922, in Fruitland, Maryland. She is the daughter of the late John and Annie (Gale) Brooks. She peaceful departed this life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Mount Calvary United Methodist Church, 205 N. Division Street in Fruitland, MD, where friends may view one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2019
