Rosalee Johnson
Fruitland - Rosalee D Brooks Johnson (Little bits) was born on Tuesday, February 15, 1922, in Fruitland, Maryland. She is the daughter of the late John and Annie (Gale) Brooks. She peaceful departed this life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Mount Calvary United Methodist Church, 205 N. Division Street in Fruitland, MD, where friends may view one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2019