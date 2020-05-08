|
Rosaline P. Jackson
Salisbury - Rosaline Powell-Jackson, 89 departed this life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Wicomico Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury, Maryland
A private service officiated by Rev. Dr. Thomas Tucker, Jr. will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020,1:00pm, at Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey, P.A., Salisbury Maryland, Interment will follow at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery in Snow Hill, MD. Due to limitations on gatherings, guests may leave condolences to the family at www.thestewartfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey, P.A., 821 West Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21801
Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020