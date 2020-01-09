|
|
Rosetta Bailey
Melfa - Rosetta M. Bailey, 86, of Melfa, Virginia, transitioned from life of labor to gain her reward on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, Virginia.
Born in Melfa, Virginia, Rosetta was the daughter of the late Walter and Veris Burton. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. Bailey. Rosetta was employed at Gregg Harriet Shirt Factory in Exmore, Virginia for many years until they closed. She then went to work for Accomack County Food Services until she retired. Later, Rosetta showed her service to the Lord by doing private duty in homes to help those that needed help.
Funeral services will be held at Burton's Chapel Church, Melfa, Virginia, with Rev. Percy James officiating at 11AM. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Darryl (Helen); twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; three brothers, Wellington, Will Rodgers, and Lewis; three sisters, Jean, Shirley, and Gracie; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020