Rosetta Sutton
Hacksneck - Rosetta Maxine Jenkins Owens Sutton, 73, wife of the late Eustis Sutton and the late Robert Ryland Owens and a resident of Fernandina Beach, FL, formerly of Hacksneck, VA, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at The Community Hospice Jane and Bill Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach. A native of Hacksneck, She was the daughter of the late D.J. Jenkins and the late Rosetta Mae Harrison Jenkins. She was a retired payroll clerk for Paper Mill and attended Evergreen United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa N. Wells of Fernandina Beach; son, Robert Anthony Owens and his wife, Mikel, of Woodbine, GA; six grandchildren, Kristy, Tommy, A.J., Cody, Megan, and Ayron; and four great grandchildren, Abby, Peyton, Evelyn, and Michael.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, September 20, 2019, at 2:30 PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Family will join friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Evergreen United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. Cindy Custis, P. O. Box 155, Pungoteague, VA 23422 or Harborton United Methodist Church, Attn: Mary Ellen Belote, P.O. Box 43, Harborton, VA 23389.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 21, 2019