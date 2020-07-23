1/1
Ross Burton Dukes
Ross Burton Dukes

Laurel - Ross Burton Dukes was born on May 29th, 1934 at home in Laurel, Delaware to Silas and Mae Dukes. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jean Banks. Ross is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Thelma Jean Dukes; his brother, Dale Dukes; his two sons, Mike (Sandy) and Barry Dukes (Cami); four grandchildren, Barry Dukes Jr. (Katie), Jeremy Dukes (Erin), Heather Holloway (Kyle), and Hannah Dukes; as well as 11 very special great grandchildren that blessed the latter years of Ross' life.

Ross had a passion and talent for woodworking and drawing blueprints. His craftsmanship has been admired and appreciated over the years but the greatest thing Ross ever built was his personal relationship with his Savior, Jesus Christ. He left a legacy of selfless servitude with many years of his life dedicated to teaching Sunday School and serving with the Gideons Ministry.

Ross was the definition of a true patriarch. Whether it was helping his sons and grandsons build their forever homes, playing board games with his granddaughters, teaching his great grandchildren about the different tools in his workshop, or treating his wife to a dinner at Cracker Barrel, Ross always made time for his family. One of his most beloved hobbies was collecting antique tools which he would find on one of the many trips he took with his wife to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

If you knew Ross, you know he was a man of unwavering faith, true to his word, and a very skilled carpenter whose work was built as solid as his own character.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27th, 2020 at Central Worship Center in Laurel, DE. Viewing from 11am to 1pm with funeral service starting 1pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please send your donation to Ross' home church (Connection Church) for their missions and building fund.




Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 875-3637
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
so sorry for your loss. One of the nicest man I knew.
Earl Hoopes
Friend
