|
|
Roxie A. Watson
Salisbury - Roxie A. Watson, 84, of Salisbury, MD passed away on March 6, 2020. She was born on August 27, 1935 in Del Rio, TX to her late parents, Edward V. Adams and Marie Eleanor Gronde Adams. She was the wife of 65 years of the late Rev. Dr. Arlie A. Watson Jr.
Roxie attended Baylor University before transferring to Hardin Simmons University in Abilene Tx where she earned her bachelor's degree in religious music.
She married Arlie on November 25th, 1954 and they moved to North Carolina and then to Maryland, settling in Salisbury in 1968.
Over the next 40 years, Roxie expressed her love of music by teaching private piano lessons to many students every weekday afternoon, as a music teacher at St. Francis de Sales school and as the director of numerous church choirs. A faithful pastor's wife, she ministered beside him during his years in the church, and as a counselor at the Salisbury Counseling Center, which they started together. She was a member of the Allen Memorial Baptist Church.
Roxie is survived by her daughter, R. Elaine Sellers (Ted) of Exton, PA; son, Edward A. Watson (Deborah) of Downingtown, PA; grandson, Nikolas E. Watson of Downingtown, PA; a niece, Sarah McGee, who cared for Roxie and Arlie in their final years and days, numerous other nieces and nephews; and other loving family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Vance E. Adams.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor William L. Warren, Jr. will officiate. Interment services will be private.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020