Roy Edward Parker



Salisbury - Roy Edward "Eddie" Parker died at home Wednesday, May 1, 2019 following an extended illness. Eddie was born on May 24, 1958 to Theodosia M. Parker and the late Roy S. Parker.



He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his mother; his sister, Cindra Clutter (James); two sons, Douglas Parker (Pam) and Kristopher Parker (Ashley); two grandchildren and several nephews and cousins.



Eddie was an extraordinary carpenter. He worked for J. Roland Dashiell, Casagrande Builders and independently. He was a perfectionist about his work and it is evident in the remodels, repairs and additions he provided for his employers, family and friends.



Eddie loved his family, his friends, his woodworking, fishing and his music. He was a kind-hearted man with compassion for animals and people.



A private graveside service for family will be held with interment to follow officiated by Rev. Herman Purnell.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life reception on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on Alexander Ave. in Salisbury.



Eddie's family would like to thank Coastal Hospice for their support and care and his special caregiver, Star. Donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or the Wicomico Humane Society in his memory.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on May 5, 2019