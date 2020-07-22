Roy Jones
Chincoteague Island, VA - Leroy "Roy" A, Jones, age 101, went home to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020 at PRMC Salisbury, MD. He was born on Chincoteague Island, Virginia on June 6, 1919 to Maurice and Agnes (Andrews) Jones. Roy was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He loved the Lord and humbly served Him. He was a member of Union Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School to children and adults for 65 years. For 31 years, Roy was a member of the Accomack Jail Ministers, an independent organization that shares God's word with those imprisoned.
Roy was a waterman for most of his life. He was the last surviving resident of the "Assateague Village" and enjoyed sharing his memories of life in the village with tourists and Islanders. He was interviewed on several occasions by writers and those interested in learning more of the history of Assateague and Chincoteague Islands. He even made a sketch of the Assateague Village from memory drawing each building and identifying each home by the family name.
Roy was a loving and humble man. His demeanor never changed; he never spoke an unkind word to anyone and "always let his light shine before men."
He is survived by a niece Mary Alice Magee Britton, Grapevine, TX.; niece-in-law Debbie Bloxom Dukes, Salisbury, MD; cousin Raymond Andrews and wife Linda, Salisbury, MD.; several great and great-great nieces and nephews, a host of friends, and cherished loved ones.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, brother Raymond Jones (WWII), sister Eula Jones Dukes (and husband Thomas R. Dukes), sister Blanche Jones Magee (and husband Vernon Hugh Magee); nephews Thomas R. Dukes and David J. Dukes.
