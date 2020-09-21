1/
Roy Jones
Laurel - Roy Vincent Jones, 81, of Laurel passed away at his home on Friday, September 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Whitesville, DE, on September 1, 1939, he was the son of the late Eschol Dewey & Virgie Louta Baker Jones. Mr. Jones graduated from Laurel High School in 1959. After High School, Roy joined the Delaware National Guard, completing his basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He was honorably discharged in 1966. Roy worked in the banking industry for over 30 years. His tenure extended from the Farmers Bank of the State of Delaware at Laurel to Sussex Trust at Delmar as a branch manager / assistant vice president and to the Bank of Delmar where he served as vice president and then president / CEO until his retirement in 1989 under the auspices of the Bank of Delmarva. He then formed a partnership creating a realty business known as Buyers Real Estate Agency; after his departure from this business he went into farming establishing Kaywood Farms, where he raised poultry and black angus cattle. After 10 years in farming he decided to fully retire. Roy was a very active member of the former Christ U.M. Church and a member of the Laurel American Legion Post 19. He was also a past president of the Laurel Alumni Association, Laurel Lions Club, Delmar Chamber of Commerce and the Laurel Library Board of Directors. He was also a past member of Charity Lodge #27 of Independent Order of Odd Fellows in Laurel. Active in community affairs, Roy had a strong belief in giving back to the community and helping others. He was a great teacher and mentor. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, sailing, woodworking , travel, Navy football and spending time outdoors, but most of all spending time with his family. Roy lived life on his own terms and did things his way. He always saw the glass as half full, not half empty. He loved a challenge and figuring out the solution. Roy maintained a unique and lasting relationship with a group of friends that began at the age of three with one neighborhood boy, that eventually grew to seven in high school. To this day, although some have passed, the group gets together every other month. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by 3 brothers - Norman, Charles & Eschol Jones. Roy was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, the former Kay Phillips, whom he married on June 25, 1960; 3 sons - Shawn Thomas (Dana) Jones, Rob Mills (Cindy) Jones & Garth Eschol (Dawn) Jones; 2 sisters - Ruth Matthews (Olan) & Iris Benson (Jack); 2 grandchildren - Hannah Kay Jones & Dylan Cheek and several nieces & nephews. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Vitas Healthcare of Millsboro for Roy's care. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be announced by the family and the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home of Laurel who is serving the Jones Family. Interment will be held privately. Memorial contributions, in Roy's name, may be made to St. Judes Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 875-3637
