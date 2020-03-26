|
Roy Lee Elkins, Sr.
Hurlock - Roy Lee Elkins Sr. of Hurlock, MD died March 19, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. He was born November 1, 1942 in Looney Creek,Va. He was the son of the late John and Lucy Elkins.
He was employed for many years by Allen Foods in Hurlock and retired from there. He enjoyed time spent with his children who he loved very much and his family. He also enjoyed hunting,fishing,watching TV and old country music.He was no stranger to having a beer now and then.
He is survived by his wife of many years Santos Elkins; four children, Roy Lee Elkins, Jr. Destin, FL, Lori Hagen (Bill) Eden, MD, Marianne Hooper (Bryan) Mardela, MD and Heidi (Babe) Elkins Salisbury, MD. Loving Grandfather to Robert Horesman, III, Jessica Plugge, John Hill, Brittany Hooper, Bryan Hooper, Jr., Meagan Farber and C.J. Farber; six Great Grandchildren; brother, Kenney Elkins of Fredericktown, Ohio and a sister, Carol Beltz of Felton, DE. In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by four brothers, Jack, Oscar, James and R.J.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date in Richlands, Va. Roy will be dearly missed by his family. Contributions may be made in his name to Coastal Hospice at The Lake Salisbury Md.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020