Ruby Ann Malone
Salisbury - Ruby Ann Malone, 87, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Walter William Owens and Lola Della Chatham Owens.
She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Laurel, DE. Ruby was a devoted homemaker, mother and grandmother and she deeply loved her family especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening with her husband, and canning their fruits and vegetables.
Ruby is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Russell Potter Malone; 4 children, Yvonne G. Barbon (William) of Princess Anne, Phyllis K. Czapkiewcz (Michael) of Salisbury, Doris A. Powell (Richard) of Salisbury, and David A. Malone of Salisbury; 5 grandchildren, Rick, William, Albert, Nick & Andy; 11 great and 3 great great grandchildren, Laura, Lindsay, Hayley, Taylor, Maddie, Brandon, Cohen, Connor, Aspen, Eden, Olivia, Landon, Austin, Hunter, Brantley, and Grayson.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, Kathryn Powell, Louise Tindall, and Doris McGee; and a brother, Walter "Buddy" Owens.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury with Rev. Michael Phillips officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in her memory to the and or Coastal Hospice.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019