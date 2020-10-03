Russell Dozier



Salisbury - Russell Elzo Dozier, 57, of Salisbury, died September 30, 2020 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born September 12, 1963 in Baltimore he was the son of the late Donald Ray Dozier and Frances Inman Dozier.



He worked for many years at S&W Body Shop as an auto mechanic.



He is survived by his wife, Karen Dozier; a son, Arnold Ray Dozier and wife Alice of Kentucky; two daughters, Chelsea Dozier of Salisbury and April Dozier and her fiancé Marquez White of Salisbury; eight grandchildren, Morgan Dozier, Dawson Dozier, Devon Dozier, Jordan, Colton, Camden, Coden, and Bry-Lon; a brother, Rodney Dozier and wife Renee of Florida; a sister, Perna Warren and husband James of Kentucky and a very close friend, Perry Willey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers.



A walk through viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1:00PM at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Parsons Cemetery.



Masks and social distancing will be required at both the funeral home and church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store