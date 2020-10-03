1/1
Russell Dozier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Dozier

Salisbury - Russell Elzo Dozier, 57, of Salisbury, died September 30, 2020 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born September 12, 1963 in Baltimore he was the son of the late Donald Ray Dozier and Frances Inman Dozier.

He worked for many years at S&W Body Shop as an auto mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Dozier; a son, Arnold Ray Dozier and wife Alice of Kentucky; two daughters, Chelsea Dozier of Salisbury and April Dozier and her fiancé Marquez White of Salisbury; eight grandchildren, Morgan Dozier, Dawson Dozier, Devon Dozier, Jordan, Colton, Camden, Coden, and Bry-Lon; a brother, Rodney Dozier and wife Renee of Florida; a sister, Perna Warren and husband James of Kentucky and a very close friend, Perry Willey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers.

A walk through viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1:00PM at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Parsons Cemetery.

Masks and social distancing will be required at both the funeral home and church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zeller Funeral Home
1212 Old Ocean City Rd
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-5206
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zeller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Crystal
Friend
October 4, 2020
You will be extremely missed by all. You always had a kind word and you were always willing to help anyone. May you rest in the loving arms of Jesus.
Mr & Mrs Lorenzo Predeoux
Family
October 3, 2020
RIP Russell you will be missed,
We Love you. ❤ Our thoughts and prayers to the family
Tammy Baker
Family
October 3, 2020
You will be greatly missed Father-N-Law hope your resting peacefully in heaven now
Alice Dozier
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved