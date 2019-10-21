|
Russell Glenn Hammer
Salisbury - A man of many words and stories, some factual and others not so much, passed away in Salisbury Maryland on October 14th, 2019. Russ began his story-telling early; in Kindergarten his teacher wrote, "his mouth works faster than his pencil". Russell was 63, too young to leave this world but he left us with a lifetime of warm laughable memories.
Russ is survived by his sons, Ross Louis Hammer of Salisbury, Rex Leonard Hammer (Brandee Hebert) of Laurel DE and Christopher Murphy Morrison of White Marsh. Russ is also survived by Patti Leonard, his former wife and mother of Ross & Rex, his four beautiful granddaughters, Isla Rose, Rayne Elyzabeth and three-week-old twins, Raevyn Leigh & River Jade as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was born to the late Douglas Hammer and Nancy Jones Hammer in Baltimore MD and grew up in Bel Air MD. Russ is survived by brothers Randy Hammer and wife Karen, Robin Hammer, Rodney Hammer and sister Dana Morrison and husband William.
Russ very much enjoyed his softball and volleyball years, both men's and co-ed. He made many life-long friends that will never forget the good times.
He enjoyed working for PRMC for the last four years, most recently in the Cardiac Lab. He estimated he wore 2200 scrubs during that time and walked just about that many miles. Russ was a self-acclaimed trivia genius to his family, always the first resource for song lyrics, movie lines or football strategies and had the vocal range of Johnny Cash. Russ always maintained a positive outlook on life and his renowned sense of humor.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at Oakridge Baptist Church in Salisbury at 1:30 pm on Saturday October 26th, 2019. Visitation with the family will begin at noon.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019