Russell H. Wagner, Jr.
Salisbury - Russell H. Wagner, Jr. "Rusty", (61) passed peacefully at home on May 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 1, 1959, in Salisbury, Maryland he was the son of the late Russel H. Wagner, Sr. and Margret Dianne Wagner
Rusty loved lifting weights, Softball and Football.
He is survived by his wife Wanda K. Wagner of Salisbury; 4 children, Mellissa Strickland, of Hebron Cristy Pusey (Dale) of Salisbury, Billy Nutter (Tammy) of Gumboro and Bobbi Simkins of Salisbury; 11 grandchildren, Austin, Dallas, Annie, Cade, Morgan Hannah, Camryn, Chase, Aiden Kelsie and Kayla; two sisters Kim Ulyate and Elizabeth Sciarotta.
Published in The Daily Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020