Russell Johnson Conaway, Sr.



Salisbury - Russell Johnson Conaway, Sr.,84 , of Salisbury, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home . Born in Fairmont, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Harrison Conaway, Sr. and Louise Lee Johnson Conaway.



Mr. Conaway was a gratuate of West Fairmont High School and West Virginia University. He was a faithful member of the Wicomico Presbyterian Church, where he helped as an usher and in the soup kitchen ministry at Joseph House and a previous member of Nutters Crossing Golf Club. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching his beloved West Virginia Mountaineers football team. One of his favorite hobbies is working Sudoku puzzles. Russell worked for the National Security Agency and was certified as a Mathematician, Programmer and Cryptologist. He retired in 1990 after 34 years of service.



He is survived by lovely wife of 63 years, Delores "Dody" Byard Conaway; two sons, Russell Johnson Conaway, Jr.& his wife,Tracey of Salisbury and John Sanford Conaway and his wife, Susan of Marriottsville, MD; a daughter, Anne Elizabeth Talbott & her husband, Steven of Gwynn Oak; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Craven & husband, Kenneth of Clermont, FL; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harrison Conaway, Jr.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Wicomico Presbyterian Church in Salisbury with Rev. Dr. Maggie Gillespie officiating. There will be a visitation the evening prior from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Wicomico Presbyterian Church, 129 Broad St., Salisbury, MD 21801 or Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Published in The Daily Times on July 25, 2019