Russell Shaw Franklin
Nanticoke - Russell Shaw Franklin, 91, of Nanticoke, passed on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Coastal Hospice on the Lake with his wife Shirley and daughter Judy by his side. Born on November 27, 1928 in Esmond, RI, he was the son of the late Chester V. Franklin and Mildred B. Franklin.
Mr. Franklin worked for many years as a construction foreman. He was a US Army Veteran, Chaplain for American Legion Post 64 and S.E. District Chaplain. He was a longtime volunteer for Coastal Hospice and for that he received The Jefferson Award for Outstanding Community Service, also The Legion of Honor award for the Four Chaplains Memorial Services he organized annually.
Russell is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley Franklin of 45 years. Daughters Judy Poprosky and husband Daniel, Thelma Dawson, of CT, step-son Timmy Shiflett of MD. Sister Carol Seavor, husband Peter of ME. Step granddaughter Axleandra Shiflett of MD and seven grandsons' in CT
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Russell and Michael and a step-son Mark Shiflett and 4 siblings.
His New England Family will honor him in Connecticut at a later date where he will be missed greatly. He was much loved.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00pm at Holloway Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm. The Rev. J. Harvey Dixon will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Faith community Church, 219 North Division St. Salisbury MD 21801
Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.hollowayfh.com
.