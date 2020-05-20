|
Ruth Almeta Bayly
Delmar - Ruth Almeta "Sweet Lips" Bayly, 80, of Delmar, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
She was born March 31, 1940 in Princess Anne, Maryland, a daughter of the late Vaughn and Elizabeth (Collins) Gibbons.
In her younger years Ruth had a beautiful singing voice and performed on a radio show along with her sisters. In 1964 she and her late husband, Hank opened Bayly Motors in Delmar where she was a jack-of-all-trades, managing the office, keeping the books, and anything else that needed to be done. She wasn't afraid of hard work, all while raising her family of five children. She taught them the importance of family and the value of unconditional love. Her passions were flea markets, country music, Cadillacs and spending winters in Florida with Hank. Ruth loved the outdoors and could grow anything with her green thumb and enjoyed cutting grass. She will also be remembered for her infectious smile, her big heart and her endless love for her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Virginia Lavin and husband Jim of Orange Park, Florida, Bobby Bayly and wife Kelly of Laurel, Darlene Hovatter and husband Russell of Delmar and Wayne Bayly of Laurel; grandchildren, Beverly Rincon, Michael Widdowson, Rachel Smith, Jordan Bayly, Mindi Bayly, Jamie Hovatter, Melissa Long and Travis Hovatter; great grandchildren, Logan, Jayla, Mekhei, Julia, Gabriel, Rodney, Gavin, Colby, Lilly, Cameron and Alyssa; and sisters, Betty Naggy, Norma Lee Septowski, Alice Mae Eaton, Donna Griffin, Cheryl Webb and Joyce White. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur G. "Honest Hank" Bayly, Sr.; a son, Arthur G. Bayly, Jr.; a great-grandson, Aaron Moore, II; and a sister, Carolyn Sterling.
Due to the present conditions, services and a celebration of her life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020