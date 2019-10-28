|
Ruth E. Turlington
Chincoteague Island, VA - Ruth E.Turlington, 97, of Chincoteague Island, VA passed away on October 26, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in West Virginia on August 21, 1922 to the lateGeorge and Valley (Whittington) Shipe.
She was a member of Union Baptist Church, Rainbow Sisters Sunday School Class, Ladies Aid, and Quilters. She was an avid crotchetier and loved to make people smile when she gave her work to them.
Ruth is survived by her Daughter, Betty Rae Miller and her husband Luther "Bud" of Atlantic, VA; Son, Charles Ralph Turlington of Chincoteague Island, VA; daughter-in-law, Jerry Lou Turlington; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; twelve great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, Ralph Turlington, Son, George Robert "Bobby" Turlington, son-in-law, Gary Bill Daisey, daughter-in-law, Juanita "Snooks" Turlington, Brother, Ray Shipe, Sister, Phyllis Shipe, Sister, George Anna Shipe, Sister, Leola Shipe, Sister, Dorothy French, Sister, Sweet Fitchett.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 28, 2019, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Salyer Funeral Home, Inc., Chincoteague Island, VA.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 2:00 pm at the Union Baptist Church, Chincoteague Island, VA, with Rev. Kevin Eley, officiating.
Burial will take place in the Downing Cemetery in Oak Hall, VA.
Flowers accepted or donations may be made to the Union Baptist Church 6365 Church Street Chincoteague Island, VA 23336 or Organization. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019